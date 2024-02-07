StormTracker

Sunny and mild, in mid-40s Wednesday

We will have lots of sun on Wednesday and mild temperatures in the mid-40s.

The fair weather will continue on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures near 50.

Then some cloudiness will be around on Saturday, and maybe an overnight sprinkle, but high temperatures will be in the 50s.

Superbowl Sunday will be fair, with temperatures around 50 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, a storm is brewing for Tuesday and it might bring snow.

