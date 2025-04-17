StormTracker

Sunny and mild Thursday, temperatures could approach 80 this weekend

Thursday will be sunny and mild and the holiday weekend will bring temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Thursday will be breezy with sunny skies and milder temperatures, which will be in the high-50s to low-60s.

Friday will bring passing clouds and milder temps, with highs getting into the middle 60s.

Then it warms up Saturday. It will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees!

Easter Sunday looks like a day with fair skies and high temperature in the middle 60s.

