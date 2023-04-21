connecticut weather

Sunny and Mild to Warm Friday

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain this weekend.

We will have lots of sunshine Friday and mild to warm temperatures.

High temperatures will reach between 67 and 73 degrees inland and 58 to 64 degrees along the shoreline.

Then, clouds will increase and thicken late tonight and all day Saturday.

Rain is likely by Sunday morning. It will be heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible.

An inch or two of rain is possible.

Looking ahead to next week, we will have partial clearing Monday.

