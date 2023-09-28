Sunny and nice Thursday after morning fog

There is a lot of fog in parts of the state on Thursday morning, but it will improve and we have a sunny and nice day ahead. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-high-60s and low-70s.

Later tonight, the clouds will move in and we will have a few rain showers.

The Friday forecast includes periods of rain, and possibly very heavy rain later and at night.

Flash flooding is possible, but not certain.

We will have scattered showers on Saturday and then it will clear for a nice Sunday.

Next week looks good!