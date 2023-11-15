StormTracker

Sunny and seasonable today, highs in the 60s tomorrow

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're halfway through the workweek and we have a sunny and seasonable day on tap.

There will be lots of sunshine with temperatures where they should be. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Passing clouds are likely later into tonight.

Highs tomorrow and Friday will be in the lower 60s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Showers are expected to move in on Friday night and will be gone by Saturday morning.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us