Sunny and seasonable today, highs in the 60s tomorrow

We're halfway through the workweek and we have a sunny and seasonable day on tap.

There will be lots of sunshine with temperatures where they should be. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Passing clouds are likely later into tonight.

Highs tomorrow and Friday will be in the lower 60s.

Showers are expected to move in on Friday night and will be gone by Saturday morning.

