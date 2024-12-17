StormTracker

Sunny and unseasonably mild with highs in the 50s

We're continuing the workweek with unseasonably mild temperatures on Tuesday.

There will be early rain in parts of the state that will clear in the morning.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It will turn sunny and will be mild. Highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday looks fairer and cooler with highs near 50.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Clouds will increase Wednesday and rain will move in during the evening.

That rain will clear by Thursday.

Weather

StormTracker 6 hours ago

Overnight forecast for Dec. 17

StormTracker 10 hours ago

Nighttime forecast for Dec. 16

As we look at the rest of the workweek and to the weekend, temperatures will get colder with highs in the 30s on Friday and Saturday and in the 20s on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us