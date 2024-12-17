Sunny and unseasonably mild with highs in the 50s

We're continuing the workweek with unseasonably mild temperatures on Tuesday.

There will be early rain in parts of the state that will clear in the morning.

It will turn sunny and will be mild. Highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday looks fairer and cooler with highs near 50.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Clouds will increase Wednesday and rain will move in during the evening.

That rain will clear by Thursday.

As we look at the rest of the workweek and to the weekend, temperatures will get colder with highs in the 30s on Friday and Saturday and in the 20s on Sunday.