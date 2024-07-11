StormTracker

Sunny and very warm on Thursday

Thursday will be sunny and very warm after some morning showers.

The highs temperatures will be around 90 degrees, so the heat wave probably reaches day five today.

The clearing after morning showers will be quick and we will have gusty southwest winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour, making it more livable for now.

The humidity is back on Friday and it will remain thick all weekend.

We will also have plenty of heat and feels-like temperatures near 100.

A few storms will be around on Saturday, then Sunday looks better, but hot.

