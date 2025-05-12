Sunny and warm after chilly start Monday

Monday will bring all sunshine and warm temperatures after a chilly start to the day.

Temperatures will be in the high-60s to low-70s.

Tuesday will bring clouds, a little sun and high temperatures in the upper 70s away from the shore.

On Wednesday, we will have scattered showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be quite warm, near 80 degrees, with a few showers or a thunderstorm possible.