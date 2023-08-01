We have a sunny and warm day on tap for Tuesday.

There will be lots of sun and low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday night will be cool with temperatures in the 50s for most. Some cities and towns could see temperatures in the upper 40s.

Wednesday looks beautiful with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and around 80 degrees. Showers or storms are possible Thursday night into Friday.

