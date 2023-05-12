Sunny and Warm Friday With Highs in Mid-80s

Happy Friday! The day will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures getting into the middle 80s.

Some passing clouds are moving through Friday morning and a sprinkle in northeastern Connecticut.

Overnight, the weather will be fair.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but it will be pleasant and high temperatures will get into the lower 80s.

Sunday will bring sunny weather on Mother’s Day but it will be cooler, with high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Our weather will be fair most of the next week.