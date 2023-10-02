Sunny and warm start to the new work week

Happy Monday! The new work week will be sunny and warm to start with record warmth possible later in the week.

There will be lots of sunshine and unseasonable temperatures on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday and will be sunny and even warmer with highs in the 80s. Record warmth is possible.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s.

We have a chance of showers Friday night into Saturday.

