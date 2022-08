We're starting this weekend off with a sunny and warm start.

Highs today will be near 90.

There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Tomorrow looks similar to today with highs near 90 and partly cloudy skies.

The start of the new work week next week has multiple chances for rain with scattered thunderstorms possible on Monday and Tuesday.

