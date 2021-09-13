Sunny and Warm Today, Several Chances for Rain This Week

We're starting the new work week off with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures and there are several chances for rain this week.

The high today will be 80 degrees. The humidity will drop a little as we head into the afternoon.

There is a slight chance of showers overnight.

Tomorrow, the high humidity will build in and it will be partly sunny with a high near 77. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow night.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 85. There is another chance for rain later Wednesday.

