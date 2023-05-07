connecticut weather

Sunny and Warm Today, Showers Tonight

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a beautiful Saturday, the sunshine and warm temperatures continue today.

High pressure will bring another sunny day today with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

A fast moving storm will move through tonight with showers arriving this evening.

Showers will move out before the morning commute on Monday.

High temperatures to start the week will once again be in the lower to middle 70s on Monday.

