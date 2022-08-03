first alert weather

Sunny and Warm Weather Continues Today With Heat Index of 105 Tomorrow

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're continuing the first week of August with sunny and warm weather today and we'll have a heat index of 105 tomorrow.

Highs today will be around 90, which is 5 degrees above normal.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid. The highs will be near 100 degrees with a heat index of 105.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Friday will be similar to Thursday, but with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Local

Hartford 1 hour ago

2 Men Injured in Hartford Shooting

Stamford 2 hours ago

Firefighter Injured Battling Stamford Multi-Family House Fire

A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday.

This week may bring the second heat wave of this summer and people are finding ways to beat the heat.

Highs this weekend will be around 90 with thick humidity. Scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Once we have three consecutive days of temperatures in the 90s this week, we will officially have our second heat wave of this summer.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us