Sunny and Warm Weather Continues Today With Heat Index of 105 Tomorrow

We're continuing the first week of August with sunny and warm weather today and we'll have a heat index of 105 tomorrow.

Highs today will be around 90, which is 5 degrees above normal.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid. The highs will be near 100 degrees with a heat index of 105.

Friday will be similar to Thursday, but with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

A heat advisory has been posted for all of the state Thursday and Friday. It'll feel like close to 100F with the combination of heat and humidity. pic.twitter.com/Y1DEVwYUgb — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 2, 2022

A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday.

This week may bring the second heat wave of this summer and people are finding ways to beat the heat.

Highs this weekend will be around 90 with thick humidity. Scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Once we have three consecutive days of temperatures in the 90s this week, we will officially have our second heat wave of this summer.

