A warm up is beginning today with temperatures in the 50s ahead of a few warmer days this week.

Today will sunny by mid-morning. This afternoon will be breezy and much milder. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Tomorrow will feature more fair weather and mild temperatures with highs in the 50s.

By Thursday and Friday, it will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s away from the shoreline.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.