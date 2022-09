After morning fog, Friday will be sunny and beautiful with high temperatures in the low-80s.

However, some smoke from western wildfires in the United States and Canada will create a hazy look to the sky.

Friday will be nice and Saturday will be sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Clouds will increase Sunday and we will have rain showers by Sunday night and more showers Monday and Tuesday.