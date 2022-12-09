Sunny, Breezy Friday; Tracking Possibility for Snow Sunday Night

We will have sunny skies with a breeze and a chill Friday, which is typical for this time of year, and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility for snow by the end of the weekend.

It will be fair and chilly Friday night.

Then clouds will increase Saturday and the high temperatures will be near 40.

Clouds will thicken Sunday, with snow developing by evening and a few inches seem possible.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the snow and whether that could lead to a slow Monday morning commute and school delays.