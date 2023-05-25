Sunny, But Cool for Thursday

Thursday will be sunny with blue skies and cool temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s.

The smoke from the fires in Canada that caused milky skies here is gone.

A warming trend moves in through the weekend with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

We will have fair weather for days with no rain or storms in the forecast.

