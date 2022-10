Friday is starting off frosty, but you will be able to feel the sweet October sunshine shining upon your face today.

Temperatures will be in the low-60s for most and mid-60s in parts of the state. It will be fair and chilly tonight.

We will have bright sun Saturday and temperatures near 70.

Clouds will increase Sunday and showers will develop in the afternoon.

It will be wet Sunday night and Monday.