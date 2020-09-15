Sunny Day Today, Chilly Night Tonight

The second day of the work week will be filled with abundant sunshine before a chilly end to the day tonight.

This morning started off with chilly temperatures in the 40s across the state. It will warm up and highs will be in the 60s today with lots of sunshine.

Tonight, it will get chilly again with temperatures in the 40s to end the day.

Tomorrow will be fair, bright and warmer. Highs are expected near 80.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 80.

Friday brings our first chance for rain this week where scattered showers are possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

