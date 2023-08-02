Sunny day with low humidity on tap

Happy Wednesday! The workweek is continuing with a sunny day with low humidity.

While temperatures will be below normal, highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday night will be fair with lows near 57.

Thursday will be partly sunny. It will be warmer and slightly more humid. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday and Friday night.