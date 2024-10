Friday will be sunny, dry and seasonal.

There is also an elevated fire danger risk yet again, which will likely last through this weekend.

Temperatures on Friday will be seasonal, in the low-to-mid-60s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

We’ll have cooler temperatures this weekend with highs in the upper 50s by Sunday.

Next week will stay dry with warming temperatures back to the 80s for Halloween.