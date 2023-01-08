connecticut weather

Sunny End to the Weekend

After a week of clouds, we finally have a sunny day on tap!

It will be cold this morning with temperatures down in the 20s.

We'll rebound to around 40 this afternoon.

Clouds will thicken up tonight as a fast-moving storm system heads our way.

There could be a few light snow showers Monday morning, but the impacts will be minimal.

Sunshine returns Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look a little colder with highs in the upper 30s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

