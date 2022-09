Thursday will be sunny with a high temperature of around 70 degrees and we will have a cool breeze and low humidity.

Thursday night will be chilly, with temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s.

Friday and Saturday will be gorgeous and milder.

Temperatures will reach the lower 80s on Sunday and there is a chance for a small late-day storm.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic.