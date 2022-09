Thursday will be sunny with seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Some mid-and-high clouds will be around later today and tonight, and the clouds increase tomorrow.

Temperatures will be cooler Friday, in the lower 60s.

As the remnants of Ian swirl from South Carolina to Tennessee, an area of rain will move north toward us.

Rain is likely Saturday and we will have lots of clouds Sunday.