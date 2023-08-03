connecticut weather

Sunny, high temps in low-80s for Thursday

We will have partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday.

It will be warm, with high temperatures in the low-80s, and slightly more humid.

We’ll have more in the way of clouds tonight and Friday.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday morning, afternoon and especially the evening.

It will clear and be nice for the weekend.

