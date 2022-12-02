Sunny, Highs in 40s Friday; Rain Saturday

Friday will be sunny and pleasant, with high temperatures in the 40s, between 42 and 48, right where we should be!

It will cloud up tonight and low temperatures will be in the 30s.

On Saturday, there will be periods of rain, gusty winds and mild temperatures.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting around half an inch of rain and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour at the shore and 30 miles per hour inland.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy and chilly, with high temperatures near 40 degrees.