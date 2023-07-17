connecticut weather

Sunny, hot and humid day on tap

Happy Monday! We have a sunny, hot and humid day on tap for the start of the workweek.

The morning will have fog and thick humidity.

As the day goes on, there will be sunshine with high temperatures between 87 and 93. The feels-like temperature is around 95.

Tonight will be fair and foggy.

Tuesday looks partly sunny with scattered storms possible. Highs will be near 76.

Wednesday and Thursday look mostly fair and warm. It will be slightly less humid. Highs will be around 77.

