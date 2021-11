The sunny, mild weather we've been experiencing the last few days is continuing today.

The morning clouds will give way to bright sunshine and mild temperatures.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

A gusty breeze will develop during the day.

More fair weather is on tap for Veterans Day tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s.

There is a chance for rain on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.