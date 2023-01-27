Sunny, Scattered Flurries Friday

We will have morning sunshine Friday, clouds in the afternoon and a few scattered flurries.

Temperatures will be slightly above normal, with highs between 38 and 44.

We will have clouds overnight into Saturday morning, then it will turn sunny with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

We will have considerable cloudiness Sunday with a few showers around late and temperatures will be near 50.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The clouds move in on Monday and it will turn colder by the end of next week.