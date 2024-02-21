StormTracker

Sunny and seasonable day on tap for Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! We have a sunny and seasonable day on tap for today.

There will be lots of sun, light winds and highs near 42.

Tonight and tomorrow will be milder with highs in the middle 40s on Thursday.

Tomorrow afternoon, there will be thickening clouds. A light wintry mix is possible in the evening and at night.

There will be periods of rain on Friday with highs in the 40s.

Saturday will be colder and windy with highs in the 30s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

