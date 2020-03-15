Sunny Sunday with Shower Chances for the Upcoming Week

Another sun-filled day on tap with temperatures slightly above average near 50 degrees. Unlike Saturday, we will have calm wind today so it will feel a bit more comfortable outside.

Monday is mainly sunny once again with seasonably cool temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

St. Patrick's Day won't be as bright. It will be mainly cloudy with passing showers throughout the first half of the day. The rain looks to clear out by Tuesday evening.

Our next round of wet weather will impact the forecast Thursday and Friday.