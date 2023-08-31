connecticut weather

Sunny Thursday with high temperatures in 70s

Beachgoers need to be cautious of rip tides at RI beaches.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We will have lots of sunshine on Thursday after a little morning cloudiness, low humidity and a breeze,

The high temperatures will reach the low-to-high-70s.

We will have fair weather for days and a slow warming trend, which will be great for UConn football, Yard Goats and fall fairs this weekend.

If you are heading to the beach, plan accordingly. There will be rip currents along the Rhode Island beaches today and tomorrow.

By Monday, it will be slightly more humid.

