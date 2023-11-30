StormTracker

Sunny today; Northern Lights could be visible tonight

We will have mostly sunny skies on Thursday and seasonable temperatures in the middle 40s.

Tonight night will be fair and we might be able to see the Northern Lights here.

If you do see them, we'd love to see your photos. You can send them to us here.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday will start with sun and then the clouds move in and showers are possible in the afternoon

It will be cloudy and mild on Saturday, with temperatures in the 50s.

Rain develops on Sunday and Sunday night.

You can get an in-depth look at the forecast here.

