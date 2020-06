Today will be a warm, sunny day, but there is a chance for rain in the days ahead.

Today's weather will be mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs between 80 and 88 inland and near 80 at the shore.

Tomorrow, the humidity increases slightly. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

By Thursday, there is a chance for rain. Showers and thunder are possible Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The rain clears by Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

