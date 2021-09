After a top 10 late summer weather day yesterday, today will be sunny and warm and there are thunderstorms possible later tonight.

There will be lots of sun today. It will be warm with highs in the low-80s, a gusty breeze and increased humidity.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely late tonight and overnight.

The rain continues tomorrow with scattered showers likely. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The sunny weather returns on Friday and sticks around through the weekend.

