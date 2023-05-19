Sunny With High Temperature Near 70 Friday

The week is ending with sun on Friday and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain moving in for Saturday.

We will have lots of sunshine mixed with some clouds and smoke Friday.

The day starts out chilly and will turn milder with temperatures getting close to 70 inland and cooler at the shoreline

On Friday night the clouds will increase.

Rain is likely Saturday.

It could be heavy at times in the afternoon and evening and an inch or more of rain is possible in some spots while others will get less.

Sunday will be sunny and next week looks sweet.