Sunny with high temperatures in 60s and 70s Tuesday

We will have sunshine, puffy clouds and high temperatures in the 60s and 70s Tuesday.  We will also have gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight will be clear and chilly and the low temperatures for the next few nights will be in the 40s and low 50s.

The bright weather continues through Friday.

Rain is a concern for the weekend as a storm might form to the south.

