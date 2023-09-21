Sunny with high temperatures in 70s Thursday

Thursday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

High temperatures will be in the 70s on Friday as well, but the clouds will increase.

Then, rain showers are likely on Saturday and Sunday, but how much rain will fall remains to be seen.

Winds will increase as well and gusts over 30 miles per hour are possible on Saturday.

It won’t be much better on Sunday.

