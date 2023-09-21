connecticut weather

Sunny with high temperatures in 70s Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thursday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

High temperatures will be in the 70s on Friday as well, but the clouds will increase.

Then, rain showers are likely on Saturday and Sunday, but how much rain will fall remains to be seen.

Winds will increase as well and gusts over 30 miles per hour are possible on Saturday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It won’t be much better on Sunday.

Get a detailed look at the forecast any time here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us