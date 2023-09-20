Sunny with high temperatures in 70s Wednesday

Wednesday will be sunny with light winds and seasonable temperatures that will rise into the lower to middle 70s.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with low temperatures of 42 to 47 and perhaps a few temperatures in the upper 30s in the coldest hollows.

We will have more of the same tomorrow when the weather will be sweet and high temperatures will be in the 70s.

Then clouds arrive Friday evening.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Rain is possible on Saturday and Sunday, and it will be cooler with high temperatures in the 60s.