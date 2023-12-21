Sunny with high temperatures in the 30s for Thursday

We have a bright and sunny day for Thursday with high temperatures in the 30s.

But the wind chill will be in the middle to upper 20s all day, thanks to a biting north wind.

Tonight will be fair and it will get colder with low temperatures in the teens.

Then Friday will be sunny and chilly with high temperatures around 35 degrees.

The cloudiness will roll in for the weekend.

As milder air moves in, we could have a sprinkle or flurry Sunday morning.

Fair and mild weather is expected on Christmas Day with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Showers are likely on Wednesday and Thursday.