StormTracker

Sunny with high temperatures in the 30s for Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have a bright and sunny day for Thursday with high temperatures in the 30s.

But the wind chill will be in the middle to upper 20s all day, thanks to a biting north wind.

Tonight will be fair and it will get colder with low temperatures in the teens.

Then Friday will be sunny and chilly with high temperatures around 35 degrees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The cloudiness will roll in for the weekend.

As milder air moves in, we could have a sprinkle or flurry Sunday morning.

Fair and mild weather is expected on Christmas Day with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Weather

StormTracker 4 hours ago

Early morning forecast for Dec. 21

StormTracker 10 hours ago

Overnight Forecast for Dec. 20

Showers are likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us