Sunny with high temperatures near 70 Thursday

We will have lots of sunshine Thursday and high temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

The weather on Friday will be fair and high temperatures will be between 60 and 65 degrees.

Clouds will thicken and it will be cooler on Saturday.

Then, showers will develop in the afternoon and evening on Saturday. The best chance for rain is in western and southwest Connecticut.

We will have partial sun on Sunday, and it will be cool, with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

