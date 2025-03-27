Sunny with high temps in 40s, 50s on Thursday

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a brisk breeze and high temperatures in the high-40s to low-50s.

Then, clouds with a few showers or snow showers are on the way after midnight.

Friday will be partly sunny with high temperatures around 60.

We are in for some periods of rain later Friday night and early Saturday.

Then, we could have quite a warm-up as the weekend begins.

Temperatures on Saturday could possibly get into the 70s while they are in the 40s in Boston and 80 in New York City.

On Sunday, we will have a drizzle and showers with a high temperature around 50.