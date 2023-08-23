Sunny with low humidity today, rain chances go up by Friday

Happy Wednesday! We're starting off with cool temps this morning with many locations reaching the low 50s.

We'll be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine later today with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s.

Afternoon highs will remain on the cooler side for the rest of the week with clouds expected to move in by tomorrow afternoon with scattered showers developing late Thursday night and lasting through Saturday morning.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The heaviest of the rain looks to arrive Friday morning with a few rumbles of thunder not ruled out.

A few showers could be left over for Saturday morning, but much of the weekend will be dry with temps in the mid- and upper-70s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.