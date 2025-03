Friday will turn mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and gusty winds up to 45 miles per hour.

As the weekend begins, it will be sunny with lots of clouds on Saturday.

High temperatures will be near 60 and we’ll have southwest winds.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 40s.

We will have a touch of a wintry mix on Monday morning with a quick change to rain.