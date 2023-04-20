Sunny With Temperatures in 60s Thursday

Thursday will be mostly sunny after morning clouds and it will be mild, with temperatures in the 60s.

Friday looks like it will be amazing.

The forecast is for a sunny and warm day. High temperatures will be near 80, and cooler at the shoreline.

The clouds will increase Saturday and rain is likely Sunday, with up to an inch possible.

