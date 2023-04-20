connecticut weather

Sunny With Temperatures in 60s Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thursday will be mostly sunny after morning clouds and it will be mild, with temperatures in the 60s.

Friday looks like it will be amazing.

The forecast is for a sunny and warm day. High temperatures will be near 80, and cooler at the shoreline.

The clouds will increase Saturday and rain is likely Sunday, with up to an inch possible.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us