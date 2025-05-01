Sunny with temperatures in mid-60s to 70 Thursday

May is beginning with partly sunny skies and high temperatures between 65 and 70 inland, closer to 60 at the shore, and an onshore breeze.

It will cloud up overnight and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Low temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60.

Then a bit of fog might form in the predawn hours on Friday.

Then the day will become partly sunny and a bit humid with high temperatures between 75 and 80 inland, cooler at the shore.

Saturday will bring more clouds and a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm.

Temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

It looks like Sunday will be gray and there’s a rising chance of showers.

We will have cooler temperatures and periods of rain on Monday and Tuesday, bringing a possible threat of flooding.