Sunny with temperatures in the 60s Thursday

Thursday will be sunny and mild and the high temperatures will get into the lower 60s.

After 60-degree weather during the day, tonight will be fair with temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s.

Friday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low-to middle-60s. Then we will have some rain.

Scattered showers move in late Friday night and early Saturday.

Saturday afternoon will be breezy and cooler and we will have partial clearing.

Sunday will be fair and chilly

Then, something is brewing for travel on Wednesday and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking it.

