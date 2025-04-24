StormTracker

Sunny, with temperatures near 80 on Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thursday will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures near 80 degrees inland and in the 60s at the shore.

NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Some low-altitude wildfire smoke is possible in southern Connecticut, but the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists do not expect major issues.

Thursday night will be fair with temperatures in the 50s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Friday will be sunny with some clouds.

High temperatures will be around 80 to 85 inland and cooler at the shore.

Saturday will be cloudy, in the 60s , and rain will develop.

Weather

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Early morning forecast for April 24

connecticut weather 10 hours ago

Overnight Forecast for April 23

It will clear for Sunday and temperatures will be in the 60s.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us