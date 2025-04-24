Sunny, with temperatures near 80 on Thursday

Thursday will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures near 80 degrees inland and in the 60s at the shore.

Some low-altitude wildfire smoke is possible in southern Connecticut, but the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists do not expect major issues.

Thursday night will be fair with temperatures in the 50s.

Friday will be sunny with some clouds.

High temperatures will be around 80 to 85 inland and cooler at the shore.

Saturday will be cloudy, in the 60s , and rain will develop.

It will clear for Sunday and temperatures will be in the 60s.